JDS jittery after two Vokkaliga MLAs skip meet

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS party which was upbeat following the launch of ‘Janata Jaladhare’ programme and also having a senior leader CM Ibrahim back in its fold as the new state unit chief has continued to face the internal bickering as two of its MLAs skipped the event on Thursday. 

The absence of Arsikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda and Arakalagudu’s AT Ramaswamy, a known crusader against the land maffia, left both former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy seething as they criticised their own MLAs.

According to sources both Gowda and Ramaswamy were on good terms with the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and the KPCC president DK Shivakumar respectively.  Already the JDS has suspended Kolar MLA K Srinivasa Gowda as he had declared that he will join the Congress party. 

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda still pins his hopes on retaining some of the disgruntled party MLAs as he had reportedly convinced Melukote MLA C S Puttaraju. But in case of Chamundeshwari MLA G T Deve Gowda it would be tough to convince him as he had already made up his mind and has abstained from the party activities, sources told TNIE.

With most of the Vokkaliga leaders on their way to bidding adieu to the party the SC leaders who have won from the reserved constituencies are likely to remain in the party as the Dalit and Vokkaliga combination work out in their favour.

Evidently, the MLAs Ashwin Kumar of T Narasipura, Dr K Annadani of Malavalli, Dr Srinivasamurthy of Nelamangala, Nisarga Narayanaswamy L N of Devanahalli and H K Kumaraswamy of Sakaleshpura have shown strong loyalty to the party. Speaking to TNIE,  Ibrahim expressed hope of convincing G T Deve Gowda to stay as he is an asset to the party. 

