Karnataka: Muslim neighbours carry Hindu woman's bier, conduct last rites in Mysuru

Over 50 Muslim neighbours in the area who are observing Ramzan fasting took part in the final journey and helped in burying the body as per the Hindu tradition.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim youths carrying the body of Jayakka to the graveyard in Mysuru, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the state is witnessing communal clashes and heated debates over divisive politics, a full display of communal harmony came to the fore in Mysuru when Muslim neighbours of a 60-yr-old Hindu woman carried her bier and performed the funeral rites as per Hindu customs.

Jayakka (60) was a resident of Ghousianagar, an area dominated by the Muslim population, for the last four decades. On Friday, she suffered a massive heart attack and was declared dead by doctors. She is survived by her husband and a son.

Her husband, son and daughter-in-law were with her when she passed away. As the tragedy left them helpless, their neighbours swung into action and volunteered to ensure a decent burial.

Well over 50-60 Muslim neighbours decided to shoulder her bier and assist the family in conducting the final rites as per the Hindu customs, sending a loud message of social and communal harmony, when the state is gripped with frequent clashes and reports of religious violence.

Tanveer Pasha, a social activist, who led the march to conduct the final rites of the woman said, “Jayakka lived most of her life in this area. Her family was the only Hindu family but we all shared a great bond. We celebrated the festivals, and family occasions together. When we heard about her sudden demise we were shocked and the best we could do at this time was to lend our shoulder to carry bier and give her a dignified farewell and assist the family in their darkest hours.”

Accordingly, over 50 Muslim neighbours in the area who are observing Ramzan fasting took part in the final journey and helped in burying the body as per the Hindu tradition.

“Several organisations and individuals with their words and actions spew venom among the Hindu and Muslims to spread hatred among these communities or to gain their political mileage and to increase their vote bank. But this incident proves again that Karnataka is ‘Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota' (garden where all communities live in harmony),” said Pasha.

