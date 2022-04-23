Let Karnataka govt ban groups harming peace: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said, “If the government has courage let it ban the organisations disturbing peace and harmony in the society”. Replying to a query on the government considering banning some organisations, Siddaramaiah said that nobody has denied banning any organisation that disturb communal harmony whether it is SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, or Bajrang Dal. The Congress was not averse to such an idea, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Siddaramaiah lashed out at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and said, “He is the most irresponsible Home Minister. He should learn to speak responsibly. Otherwise he should resign.”The Home Department should ensure law and order, maintain peace and harmony in the society, and act against those committing crimes, but “If the Home Minister himself disturbs peace with his remarks and further confuses the public, what would be the ramifications?” he added.

Asked about the possible entry of poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the party, he said, “I don’t have an idea. Unless I know personally, how can I react”. He also refused to comment on the possible impact of the Aam Aadmi Party on Karnataka politics, reiterating that those guilty in Hubballi violence should be punished.