STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Let Karnataka govt ban groups harming peace: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Siddaramaiah lashed out at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and said, he should learn to speak responsibly.

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said, “If the government has courage let it ban the organisations disturbing peace and harmony in the society”. Replying to a query on the government considering banning some organisations, Siddaramaiah said that nobody has denied banning any organisation that disturb communal harmony whether it is SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, or Bajrang Dal. The Congress was not averse to such an idea, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Siddaramaiah lashed out at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and said, “He is the most irresponsible Home Minister. He should learn to speak responsibly. Otherwise he should resign.”The Home Department should ensure law and order, maintain peace and harmony in the society, and act against those committing crimes, but “If the Home Minister himself disturbs peace with his remarks and further confuses the public, what would be the ramifications?” he added.

Asked about the possible entry of poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the party, he said, “I don’t have an idea. Unless I know personally, how can I react”. He also refused to comment on the possible impact of the Aam Aadmi Party on Karnataka politics, reiterating that those guilty in Hubballi violence should be punished.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah SDPI AIMIM RSS Bajrang Dal Karnataka
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp