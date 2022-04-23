STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police SI entrance test scam: Congress demands resignation of Karnataka home minister

Priyank Kharge demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanedra on moral grounds.

KALABURAGI: Congress party has asked the government to either transfer the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) Amrut Paul or to send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the Police Sub-Inspector Common Entrance Test (PSI CET) Scam. The Karnataka unit of the party also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, the Spokesperson of KPCC Priyank Kharge who is also a former minister and MLA of the Chittapur constituency reminded the PSI CET was held on October 3 under the supervision of the present ADGP Amrut Paul. The government should not give scope for the allegations that the ADGP will protect the accused. Let the government give the same post of ADGP (Recruitment) after the completion of the inquiry, Priyank Kharge suggested. He also asked for the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanedra on moral grounds.

Priyank Kharge expressed his surprise over not arresting Divya Hagaragi who is the Secretary of Jnana Ganga English Medium School where the manipulation and malpractice took place during PSI CET on October 3, 2021. When Divya Hagaragi has applied for anticipatory bail, it is a common understanding that the government knows her whereabouts, he said.

Priyank Kharge further said that it has come to light that Kalaburagi DDPI has written a letter prior to October recommending not to consider Jnana Ganga English Medium School as the Exam Center for PSI CET. The government should tell the people that on whose recommendations Jnana Ganga institution was selected as the CET center, he asked

Audio clipping

Priyank Kharge played an audio clipping that contained the conversion of a candidate selected for the PSI post in the recruitment in controversy and a middleman in the press conference.

It was heard in the clipping of the voice of the middleman asking the candidate before the CET to send the application number so that he could be allotted the center which is convenient for exam malpractice. It was heard that everything has been settled and there is no need for any apprehension that they would not be selected as almost all people are involved in the process. It was heard in the audio that dealing was also taken place with regard to the PSI CET to fill up 402 posts of PSIs which was scheduled to be held in February but subsequently postponed.

When asked about the arrest of Afzalpur Block Congress President by CID in this connection, Priyank Kharge said that he would not defend anybody. If the CID finds my involvement, let them question me also. We want justice to be given to all those 57000 candidates who have written the said exams.

