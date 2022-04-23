STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

R value reaches 0.95, Karnataka told to prep for possible Covid surge

With the R value crossing 1 in India, Karnataka is among the top five states that is inching towards the national average.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the R value crossing 1 in India, Karnataka is among the top five states that is inching towards the national average. Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu on Friday took to Twitter and warned states to be prepared to handle the rise in Covid cases.

Dr Babu, who is part of the state Covid Technical Advisory Committee, tweeted, “R is 1.29 for India. Not to panic, but to prepare depending on the proportion of severe illness requiring hospitalisation,” He said R is nearing 1 in Manipur (0.99), Himachal Pradesh (0.96), Karnataka (0.95), Maharashtra (0.94), Bihar (0.94), Rajasthan (0.93), Goa (0.93), Tamil Nadu (0.92) and Mizoram (0.92).

He said that states should track infections and severity by monitoring clinical symptoms, looking for clusters or atypical symptoms and increasing testing levels in the states. States and union territories that need immediate attention as their R value is above national average (1.09) are Uttar Pradesh (1.38), Delhi (1.39), Haryana (1.28), Punjab (1.13), Uttarakhand (1.04) and Chandigarh (1.05). Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said in Mysuru, “People should not now think that Covid is far away and we don’t have to worry. It is important to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour especially masking up and vaccinations.”

Vaccines for age group 5-12 soon

He said the state has information that the Union government is making arrangements to vaccinate even children from 5-12 years of age.

What is R value?
The R value is a way of rating coronavirus or any diseases ability to spread. R is the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average. SARS-CoV02 would have a reproduction number of about three.

How is R value calculated?
Scientists work backwards to calculate R. Certain data such as the number of people dying, admitted to hospital or testing positive for the virus over time is used to estimate how easily the virus is spreading.

R value above 1 dangerous?
If the R value is higher than one, then the number of cases keeps increasing. But if the value is lower, the disease will eventually stop spreading, because not people are being infected to sustain the outbreak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R value Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp