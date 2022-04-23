Wild elephant in Karnataka raids PDS rice godown after breaking open main door

By Express News Service

HASSAN: This elephant is a thief, and an intelligent one at that! The jumbo raided a primary agriculture and credit cooperative society godown at Anughatta village of Belur taluk late on Thursday night, stole five bags of rice that were kept for public distribution shops and binged on it.

The elephant, which seems to have known where the grains are kept, broke the iron shutters of a room where over 50 quintals of rice and wheat were stocked for PDS and Anna Bhagya schemes. It dragged rice bags outside and ate the grain. The furniture and weighing machines kept inside too were smashed by the elephant. Society president Basavaraj said the elephant has consumed one-and-a-half bag of rice, while spreading three other bags outside the godown. The damage has been assessed at Rs 50,000.