Congress' target is 150 seats for Karnataka Assembly polls: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HARIHAR : Leader of Opposition in State Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Congress has also fixed a target of winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections and the party was moving on the right track to achieve it.

Addressing the media persons in the city, he said the party high command asked them to win 150 seats in the next assembly polls as was done by the BJP high command. “Keeping this in mind, we have requested the party leadership to announce candidates well in advance and six months before the polls.”

Siddaramaiah also alleged that BJP was behind the Hubballi violence and claimed that Abhishek Hiremath instigated the violence. Slamming Sri Rama Sene, he said the government must demolish Sri Rama Sene using bulldozers as it was harming communal harmony in Karnataka. Describing the JDS as the ‘B’ team of BJP. Responding to a question on the constituency from where he was contesting, he said that it will be finalised when the elections approach. He hit out at the government for not increasing the budget for SC/ST community.