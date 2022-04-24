Fresh Covid-19 protocol after April 27, says Karnataka CM 

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

HUBBALLI: In the wake of a gradual rise in the cases of Covid-19 in parts of the country, a fresh protocol will be issued after attending the chief minister's meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Bommai said that with some states reporting more cases, the Union government has instructed all States to maintain restraint and experts have also suggested taking precautionary measures using the experience of earlier waves. Moreover, health minister K Sudhakar has already issued instructions in this regard.

Since the prime minister will be holding a video conference with chief ministers of all states to discuss the Covid situation across the nation and actions needed to be taken, fresh guidelines could be issued. Moreover, scientists are also studying the new variants of the virus. Depending on their suggestions a new protocol would be prepared later, the chief minister said and appealed to the public to be cautious.

India has reported 2,593 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal are among the states from where cases were reported.

Replying to a query on the Hubballi violence, Bommai said, the government has taken it seriously as there was a "conspiracy" behind the gathering of a large crowd to attack the police station. As all the aspects of the violence, including individuals and organisations involved in it, are being probed into, the forces behind this incident would be identified soon and strict action taken against them.

Bommai reiterated that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators. Already the police have acted efficiently in the DG Halli and KG Halli violence cases, he noted.

To a question about bomb threat email received by schools in Bengaluru, Bommai said, a detailed inquiry has already been ordered in this regard. In some past instances, there were cases in which people sitting here would send mails with overseas addresses. Details of the email received by the schools would be traced to find from which country it originated. Later with the help of the Union government, action would be sought against the persons responsible.

Reiterating that nobody will be spared in the PSI recruitment scam, the chief minister said, new things are emerging after the CID started investigating the matter. Whoever might be behind this scam, the police are asked to arrest and investigate them thoroughly. "It is important that virtuous way of selection of police will create an upright police force," he added.