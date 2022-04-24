STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nine people booked for stripping, assaulting tribal woman in Karnataka

In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of nine people in a village in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MANGALURU: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of nine people in a village in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

They said the incident occurred on April 19 in front of several villagers at Guripalla village in Belthangady taluk of the district.

Cases have been registered against all the accused.

The nine persons were booked based on a complaint from the 35-year-old woman, who alleged that the gang tore her clothes, made her semi-nude and shot a video of the incident.

Her elder sister and mother were also assaulted, the woman said in the complaint.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep (30), Santhosh (29), Gulabi (55), Suguna (30), Kusuma (38), Lokayya (55), Anil (35), Lalitha (40) and Chenna Keshava (40), all belonging to the victim's village, police said.

Sources said the incident occurred when a team of revenue department officials reached the village to measure the government land where the complainant and her elder sister were staying as per the application given by the woman to the authorities.

The accused objected to the work done by the officials and created a commotion forcing the surveyors to leave the spot, after which the nine-member gang assaulted the woman, sources said.

Belthangady police are investigating the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Crime Crime Against Tribals
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp