R Ashoka raises bulldozers for rioters in Karnataka, hopes to kick up row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the controversy over using bulldozers to raze buildings of rioters in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka Saturday said he will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other cabinet colleagues to use bulldozers in Karnataka to deal with rioters and anti-social elements.

BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the state government too should consider taking similar action against rioters. "In Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, steps are being taken to control riots irrespective of caste and creed. To cause riots, set fire to government properties, demoralise the police and take away the morale of society tantamounts to terrorism. The government must take bold and firm action against such rioters. This is the party's stand," he added.

"Those involved in the PSI recruitment scam are being arrested, irrespective of their party affiliations," he said. Asked about the opposition Congress' demand for the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, he sarcastically said if Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and senior leader Rahul Gandhi leave Congress, it will be good for that party.

On using bulldozers in the state, Jnanendra said in Udupi that the earthmovers were used in Uttar Pradesh to deal with criminal elements and if it becomes inevitable, the state government too may resort to similar action. Kateel said BJP is working to win 150 seats in Karnataka in the 2023 Assembly elections by showcasing the achievements of the state and central governments.

"Our party leaders are going on tours across the state in three batches to strengthen the party organisation. We are working hard to make our organisation all-encompassing," he added.