Ramesh Jarkiholi rushes to Bommai ahead of Delhi trip

He said the list will be made known after getting a word from the BJP high command.

Published: 24th April 2022

Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP central leadership will take a decision on whether to Cabinet will be reshuffled or the vacanies will be filled up. He said the list will be made known after getting a word from the BJP high command.

Meanwhile, amidst a strong buzz over Cabinet expansion and as the scheduled day for CM’s Delhi visit draws nearer, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped following allegations against him, rushed to meet the CM on Saturday. He is one of the many who not only sought to meet the CM but also party president Nalin Kateel to ensure a berth for himself in the ministry. Some insiders said that CM Bommai will fill up the five existing vacancies after a nod from the central leadership when he is expected to meet them in Delhi on April 30. 

At least eight ministers are likely to be inducted, sources said, because a few from the ministry are expected to be roped in for party work. This could well be the last reshuffle of the Cabinet considering there is about only 10 months before elections are notified. 
 

