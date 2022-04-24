Three more hijab petitioners skip PU II exam

By Express News Service

UDUPI : Three second pre-university science students, who are petitioners in the hijab row case, did not appear for the mathematics exam, which was the first paper in the science stream, here on Saturday.



Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Bibi Ayisha from the Women’s Government PU College, Udupi did not arrive at the exam centre at Vidyodaya PU College. Almas had taken her hall ticket on Friday evening from her college, but still skipped the exam, while the other two had not even taken the hall tickets. They have been fighting in courts for their rights to wear hijab inside classrooms.

On Friday, two other hijab petitioners and second PU commerce students -- Aliya Assadi and Resham -- from the same college had insisted that they be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab.

What is the crime here, asks Udupi second PU student

But when the authorities at the centre did not allow them, citing a high court order, they returned home without writing the exam. The three science students had not taken the practical exams too in February. With these three science students skipping the exam, all the five hijab petitioners from Udupi have not appeared for second PU exams. Aliya Assadi had tweeted after returning home on Friday: “Today, I and @Resham_ Farooq were denied from appearing for exams wearing hijab.

Again and Again we face disappointment! @RaghupathiBhat had threatened us with criminal cases against us if we go to attend exams tomorrow. What is the crime here? Where is our country headed to!” (sic). Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat had said if other hijab petitioners also create the ‘same scene’ at the exam centre, it should be considered as ‘creating nuisance’ to disturb others and the police should book a criminal case. Bhat had said if the students repeat the ‘nuisance’, he will seek contempt of court proceedings against the students