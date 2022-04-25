13 arrested in Dalit youth murder case in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The police have arrested 13 people in connection with the murders of two Dalit youths at Peddanahalli village in Gubbi taluk. They were all booked under various charges including prevention of committing atrocities on SC/STs and have been sent to judicial custody.

The accused along with the main accused, Nandish, who are still absconding, had bludgeoned Girish Mudalagiriappa and his friend Girish Kempanna of Manchaladore village to death. Nandish had come at Mudalagiriappa’s house and managed to take the victims to a secluded place on the outskirts of the village where the other accused were waiting.

They had burnt the victims’ legs to stop them from escaping and eventually clubbed them to death. Following the complaint by Sridhar, Mudalaigirappa’s older brother, Gubbi police had registered a case.

Siddaramaiah demands ​Araga’s resignation

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over the incident. “The death of Dalits in Tumakuru reflects the apathy of BJP towards Dalits, and failure to maintain Law & Order under @BJP4Karnataka govt. Home Minister @JnanendraAraga is unfit to continue & should resign immediately. Govt should immediately announce compensation to the victims (sic),” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, former ZP president Y H Huchaiah visited Gubbi and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families. He demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin and a job for the older brother of the victim.