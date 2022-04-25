CID issues notice to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear with evidence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has issued notice to former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, asking him to share information and documents.

DySP Narasimhamurthy P, assistant investigation officer of the case, issued notice to the MLA on Sunday, asking him to appear before the IO and share the details on Monday. Referring to the press conference held by Kharge on Saturday, the DySP said, “You had told the media that you have evidence regarding the scam. As it is necessary to swiftly gather all available evidence as this is a serious and sensitive case, it is important to collect evidence and documents you have in this regard”.

Kharge told TNIE that the CID issuing notice to him is ridiculous as he is neither an accused nor a victim. “This shows how the home department is functioning. However, I will decide on appearing before the IO after consultation with legal experts,” he added.

Priyank Kharge’s Twitter account restored

Kharge’s Twitter handle was inactive for a few hours leading the MLA to suspect that it could be hacked. The handle, which was inactive, was restored on Sunday. Kharge took to Facebook on Saturday and stated that his Twitter account is inactive and he was unable to open his account. “I am not sure whether it has been done by Twitter or miscreants have hacked it. As Twitter has not updated me about this, I assume it must be hacked,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar has filed a complaint with the cyber police stating that her Twitter account has been hacked for the last two days.