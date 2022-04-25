STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CID issues notice to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear with evidence

As it is necessary to swiftly gather all available evidence as this is a serious and sensitive case, it is important to collect evidence and documents you have in this regard”.

Published: 25th April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has issued notice to former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, asking him to share information and documents.

DySP Narasimhamurthy P, assistant investigation officer of the case, issued notice to the MLA on Sunday, asking him to appear before the IO and share the details on Monday. Referring to the press conference held by Kharge on Saturday, the DySP said, “You had told the media that you have evidence regarding the scam. As it is necessary to swiftly gather all available evidence as this is a serious and sensitive case, it is important to collect evidence and documents you have in this regard”.

Kharge told TNIE that the CID issuing notice to him is ridiculous as he is neither an accused nor a victim. “This shows how the home department is functioning. However, I will decide on appearing before the IO after consultation with legal experts,” he added.

Priyank Kharge’s Twitter account restored 
Kharge’s Twitter handle was inactive for a few hours leading the MLA to suspect that it could be hacked. The handle, which was inactive, was restored on Sunday. Kharge took to Facebook on Saturday and stated that his Twitter account is inactive and he was unable to open his account. “I am not sure whether it has been done by Twitter or miscreants have hacked it. As Twitter has not updated me about this, I assume it must be hacked,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar has filed a complaint with the cyber police stating that her Twitter account has been hacked for the last two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Criminal Investigation Department Media MLA Priyank Kharge
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp