CM Basavaraj Bommai smells conspiracy behind Hubballi violence

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called the violence that erupted in Hubballi on the night of April 16 over an alleged social media post, a ‘big conspiracy’ and said his government has taken the incident seriously.

It is the second time that Bommai has taken such a stand. He had called the violence an organised one a day after the incident. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Bommai said, “A large crowd gathering in front of a police station to attack it is a conspiracy and the government has taken it seriously. We are investigating the role of various organisations. Already our police have recorded their statements. In the next few days we will expose those who were behind it.”

When asked whether his government would follow the Uttar Pradesh model by using bulldozers to demolish properties of those involved in violence, the Chief Minister said, “There are several ways of taking strict action. Our police adopted strong measures efficiently in the wake of DG Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru. So that kind of action will be some sort of a Karnataka Model”.

Bommai meets Bellad for breakfast, sets off chatter

Mallikarjun Hiremath @ Dharwad: CM Bommai’s visit to Hubballi-Dharwad (West) BJP MLA Arvind Bellad’s Hubballi residence on Sunday had generated a lot of curiosity in political circles. However, details on what transpired between the duo over breakfast is not known. Both Bommai and Bellad have maintained the visit as a courtesy call. The meeting, however, has set off chatter in political corridors as they were both in the race to occupy the CM chair after the exit of BS Yediyurappa. And, Bellad too failed to join the Cabinet.

As there is possibility of a Cabinet rejig, this visit has assumed significance. Bellad told TNIE that it was a casual meeting and was planned long ago. “But due to time constraints, it did not happen,” he added. On Sunday, the CM was in Hubballi to attend various programmes and was invited by Bellad to his residence. “We discussed various development works to be taken up in Hubballi and Dharwad,” Bellad said, and denied discussing his entry into the Bommai Cabinet. He, however, said the party’s central leadership will decide his role.

