In a first, Karnataka to launch digital payment mode at all sub post offices

A total of 800 HOs across the country simultaneously launched digital payment services on April 16.

Published: 25th April 2022 11:57 PM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Circle has become the first one in the country to launch the Quick Response (QR) code payment system across all the sub post offices in the State. The landmark was achieved this Saturday (April 23).

Chief Postmaster General, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE,  "A week ago, we had launched the facility in all the Head Post Offices (HOs) in the State. On Saturday (April 23) we inaugurated the QR payment in all the 1655 sub-offices (in cities and towns) in Karnataka, becoming the first to achieve complete coverage in all departmental post offices."

There are 7923 branch post offices in the State spread across rural areas and they are yet to have the facility, he added.

A total of 800 HOs across the country simultaneously launched digital payment services on April 16.  

Asked about the response so far, Kumar said, "Public visiting the offices still bring cash on hand as many are yet to know about it. It will take some time for people to get accustomed to it."

