Kateel hints at more party-hopping before 2023 Karnataka battle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Giving indications of another round of party hopping ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said several leaders, including legislators from other parties, are in touch with the him.

The Member of Parliament of Dakshina Kannada said several leaders, especially from Old Mysuru region are in touch with him and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and they will decide on inducting them into the party after considering various factors. “Wait till the elections... many leaders will join our party,” the senior BJP leader said.

Kateel said many winnable candidates are there in the BJP and they need to look at various aspects before deciding on inducting leaders from other parties. The approval of the party high command in Delhi will be taken after they (Bommai and Kateel) decide on inducting leaders from other parties, the BJP leader said. Kateel further said that the party and the government are working together and the process of identifying BJP candidates for 2023 polls and related surveys will start soon.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar urged the State Government to confiscate properties of those involved in violence in Hubballi and deploy bulldozers to raze down illegal properties.

Shettar said confiscating properties of those involved in violence and deploying bulldozers will help prevent violence and such tough measures were already being taken in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “Hubballi did not see any violence in the last 25 years...

Role of outsiders is suspected in instigating the recent violence,” thr former Chief Minister added.