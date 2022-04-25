New covid protocol after April 27: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In the wake of Covid cases rising in several states, a fresh protocol will be issued after the chief ministers’ meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

He said that as Kerala and Maharashtra are reporting more cases, the Union government has instructed all the states to maintain restraint, and experts too have suggested taking precautions using the experience of the earlier three waves. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has also issued instructions in this regard.

Since the neighbouring states are witnessing more cases, there is a possibility of restricting the entry of people from these states into Karnataka, a senior Health Department officer said. As Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers to discuss the Covid situation and action needed to be taken, fresh guidelines could be issued after the meeting.

Scientists too have been studying the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid. Based on their suggestions, a new protocol will be prepared later, Bommai said, while appealing to the public to be cautious and follow Covid norms.

Though Karnataka has witnessed a decline in cases and the situation is improving since February 21, Covid positive cases started rising over the past few days.

Varsity games off to a start

Bengaluru: M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, declared the Khelo India University Games open at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. The audience were also treated to some edge-of-the-seat performances by Mallakhamb athletes, who met with a standing ovation in the opening ceremony. Besides, cultural programmes and traditional folk dances kept everyone entertained.

