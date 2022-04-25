Ragi procurement under MSP from Monday: Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Mannikeri

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri on Sunday said that the government will procure Ragi under the Minimum Support Price programme from Monday onwards and the price fixed per qunitol is Rs 3377.

She said that the district administration has made all arrangements for the procurement of Ragi and during the last year 2020-21 about 76,646.50 tonnes of Ragi was procured.

Chitradurga district is the highest producer of Ragi in Karnataka and the issue of procurement through MSP was raised by legislator from Hosadurga Gulihatti D Shekhar in the assembly and got the assurance of procurement of Ragi.

Ragi procurement centres havebeen opened at Srirampura, Hosadurga,Chikkajajur and Chitradurga.