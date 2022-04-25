STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ragi procurement under MSP from Monday: Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Mannikeri

She said that the district administration has made all arrangements for the procurement of Ragi and during the last year 2020-21 about 76,646.50 tonnes of Ragi was procured.

Published: 25th April 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri

Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri on Sunday said that the government will procure Ragi under the Minimum Support Price programme from Monday onwards and the price fixed per qunitol is Rs 3377.

She said that the district administration has made all arrangements for the procurement of Ragi and during the last year 2020-21 about 76,646.50 tonnes of Ragi was procured.

Chitradurga district is the highest producer of Ragi in Karnataka and the issue of procurement through MSP was raised by legislator from Hosadurga Gulihatti D Shekhar in the assembly and got the assurance of procurement of Ragi.

Ragi procurement centres havebeen opened at Srirampura, Hosadurga,Chikkajajur and Chitradurga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kavitha S Mannikeri Chitradurga Ragi Ragi procurement MSP programme
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp