Youth killed in Karnataka for asking biker to ride carefully

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a case of extreme road rage, a 24-year-old was stabbed to death by a gang after a bike brushed against him and he asked the rider to go carefully, at Kengeri Satellite Town on Saturday night. The gang stabbed the victim, Bharath, a resident of MTS Layout, multiple times and left him to die near a railway track. He was working as a sales manager at an electronics goods showroom in Ullal Upanagar.

The incident occurred around midnight when Bharath and his friends were returning after watching the Karaga procession. The bike, ridden by two men, brushed against Bharath’s hand. He stopped them and advised them to ride carefully as there were a lot of people moving around.

The accused left the spot but returned later with eight more of his friends. They took Bharath to an isolated place near a railway track, stabbed him at least 15 times and left him to die.Bharath’s friends, who were searching for him, alerted the Kengeri police.

Bharath was preparing for examination

A home Guard, passing by the railway track, found the body and called the City Railway Police around 2.30 am. Police visited the spot and the body was handed over to Bharath’s parents after the postmortem. The police are hunting the assailants, whose identities are not known yet. Bharath, after completing graduation, had joined work and was preparing for competitive exams.

On April 5, 19-year-old Chandru V died after being reportedly stabbed in his thigh during an altercation after a road accident in Goripalya of JJ Nagar police limits. CID officials are probing the case as the incident turned sensitive after home minister’s statement that the murder took place over a language issue.