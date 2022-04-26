STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP, MP model to curb riots has worked: Jagadish Shettar

Published: 26th April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has said that senior leaders of the party will discuss with the State Government on the need to adopt the Uttar Pradesh model to curb riots in Karnataka.  Addressing the media here on Monday, the former chief minister said that though some Karnataka BJP leaders, including ministers, have spoken on the issue, it is Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who will take a final call.

“The action taken by the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments seemed to have worked and has improved the law and order situation in those states,” he added. Calling the Hubballi violence which erupted over an alleged social media post on the night of April 16, as a preplanned one, he said, “The crowd that gathered in front of the police station was instigated. The incident certainly has brought a bad reputation to the city and such forces need to be curbed.” He also said such violence could affect the overall growth of Hubballi city. 

