Karnataka MP Sumalatha, leaders from Congress and JDS plan to join BJP soon: R Ashoka

HASSAN: Revenue minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday that Mandya MP Sumalatha along with many leaders of Congress and JDS are planning to join the BJP soon.

Speaking to the reporters here he said that hundreds of supporters of Sumalatha and committed youth workers from Congress and JDS also join the BJP near future.

According to him, the frustrated JDS leaders have decided to take action against the party's internal adjustments and opportunistic politics and have opted to join the BJP. He added that Congress workers, exasperated with the cold war between the senior leaders in the party, are also waiting for an appropriate time to leave the party and are willing to join the BJP in the near future.



