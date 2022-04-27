STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Weakening Lokayukta: Surrender SP, DySP posts, says Karnataka govt

The move comes as a big blow to the institution, as the order has come at a time when the post of Lokayukta is vacant and whose comments are sought in such decisions.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another blow to the anti-corruption watchdog, Karnataka Lokayukta, whose powers were first curtailed by the Congress government six years ago by forming the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the present BJP government has unilaterally asked the Director General and Inspector of Police (DG&IGP) to take back all the 22 superintendents of police and 42 deputy superintendents of police working with the Lokayukta immediately.

The move comes as a big blow to the institution, as the order has come at a time when the post of Lokayukta is vacant and whose comments are sought in such decisions. Rejecting the state police chief’s proposal seeking sanction for creating posts of additional SP along with the staff in eight districts, Home Department has conveyed to him opinion of Finance Department that the proposal cannot be accepted.

In the same communication, dated April 11, 2022, the department has also said that top police posts in the Lokayukta should be surrendered. If all the sanctioned 22 SP posts (20 working strength) and 42 DySP (40 working strength) posts are withdrawn, Inspectors and lower rung officers cannot probe top officials, sources said. 

‘Govt must consult Lokayukta in such cases’

Former Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty said this move is not correct in principle. “The government has to consult the Lokayukta before taking such decisions, which is not possible now as the post is vacant.

Though powers under the PC Act have been withdrawn, the government has to assess the genuine requirement of SPs and DySPs for the Lokayukta to probe pending corruption cases. It should also keep in mind the additional staff required for monitoring maladministration and ensuring transparency in the state,,” he opined.

He said that though trap and raid under the PC Act is a portion of the job done by the Lokayukta police, there is a lot of work needed in curbing rampant maladministration. The police are visiting various public institutions, like anganwadis, government schools and hostels and hospitals, throughout the state to identify numerous problems and deficiencies. They are also holding regular district/taluk public grievance meetings he added. DG&IGP Praveen Sood was not available for comments.

‘Govt must consult Lokayukta’ Former Loka­yukta Justice 
P Vishwanatha Shetty said, “Gover­nm­ent has to con­sult the Loka­y­ukta before taking such decisions, which is not possible as the post is vacant. Requirement of officers to probe pending cases has to be assessed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta Karnataka
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp