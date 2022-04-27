Weakening Lokayukta: Surrender SP, DySP posts, says Karnataka govt

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another blow to the anti-corruption watchdog, Karnataka Lokayukta, whose powers were first curtailed by the Congress government six years ago by forming the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the present BJP government has unilaterally asked the Director General and Inspector of Police (DG&IGP) to take back all the 22 superintendents of police and 42 deputy superintendents of police working with the Lokayukta immediately.

The move comes as a big blow to the institution, as the order has come at a time when the post of Lokayukta is vacant and whose comments are sought in such decisions. Rejecting the state police chief’s proposal seeking sanction for creating posts of additional SP along with the staff in eight districts, Home Department has conveyed to him opinion of Finance Department that the proposal cannot be accepted.

In the same communication, dated April 11, 2022, the department has also said that top police posts in the Lokayukta should be surrendered. If all the sanctioned 22 SP posts (20 working strength) and 42 DySP (40 working strength) posts are withdrawn, Inspectors and lower rung officers cannot probe top officials, sources said.

‘Govt must consult Lokayukta in such cases’

Former Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty said this move is not correct in principle. “The government has to consult the Lokayukta before taking such decisions, which is not possible now as the post is vacant.

Though powers under the PC Act have been withdrawn, the government has to assess the genuine requirement of SPs and DySPs for the Lokayukta to probe pending corruption cases. It should also keep in mind the additional staff required for monitoring maladministration and ensuring transparency in the state,,” he opined.

He said that though trap and raid under the PC Act is a portion of the job done by the Lokayukta police, there is a lot of work needed in curbing rampant maladministration. The police are visiting various public institutions, like anganwadis, government schools and hostels and hospitals, throughout the state to identify numerous problems and deficiencies. They are also holding regular district/taluk public grievance meetings he added. DG&IGP Praveen Sood was not available for comments.

‘Govt must consult Lokayukta’ Former Loka­yukta Justice

P Vishwanatha Shetty said, “Gover­nm­ent has to con­sult the Loka­y­ukta before taking such decisions, which is not possible as the post is vacant. Requirement of officers to probe pending cases has to be assessed.