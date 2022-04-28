Dharwad to get biosafety level-3 laboratory 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: To prevent, study and develop vaccines against communicable diseases, the union government will set up 10 National Biosafety Level-3 Laboratories in the country and Dharwad will get one such centre.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to give a big push to India’s healthcare system. To develop healthcare infrastructure in the country the government is setting up international standard modern laboratories in many states.

A health expert said the laboratory will investigate newly emerging and re-emerging viral infections such as Covid-19 which are highly infectious and deadly to human beings. The laboratory will collect real-time data which help to ensure quick containment to prevent the further spread of any viral infection

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said biosafety level-3 laboratories will study communicable diseases like Covid-19 and its variants. The study will help to prevent the spread of the disease and its serious implications and also to develop vaccines the centre will be helpful. The union government is setting up 10 such laboratories in many states. Dharwad will get such a laboratory and it is the only such lab in the state too.

The union health ministry has already informed the state government and also released the required funds. The union ministry also advised the state government to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with the experts' team, identifying land at Dharwad to set up the lab and speed up the work. The state government should be proactive in this regard, he said.