STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hubballi-Hyderabad direct flight begins operation

On the first day, 40 passengers departed Hyderabad from Hubballi and 44 arrived at Hubballi from the pearl city. The flight leaves Hubballi at 8 am and lands in Hyderabad at 9.10 am.

Published: 28th April 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

Arunkumar HuralimathHUBBALLI: Hubballi-Hyderabad direct flight began operation on Wednesday and there was a decent number of passengers on the first-day flight. Indigo airlines operate an ATR craft daily in this sector. 

SpiceJet, later Alliance Air, was connecting these two cities. The service was withdrawn following the Covid-19 situation in the country. Though there was a good demand for this sector, Alliance Air has not resumed service and now Indigo is operating a daily flight.

On the first day, 40 passengers departed Hyderabad from Hubballi and 44 arrived at Hubballi from the pearl city. The flight leaves Hubballi at 8 am and lands in Hyderabad at 9.10 am. In return, the flight leaves Hyderabad at 9.40 am and lands in Hubballi at 11 am. The flight was welcomed at Hubballi airport with a water cannon salute and there was a festive mood at the airport.

Indigo is also operating direct flights to Mangaluru and Mysuru beginning from the first week of May. It will operate for four days to Mangaluru and three days to Mysuru. As per the schedule, the flight leaves Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Mangaluru at 5.15 pm from Hubballi and lands in Manglauru at 6.15 pm. In return, it leaves Mangaluru at 6.35 pm and lands in Hubballi at 7.40 pm.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday the flight leave for Mysuru from Hubballi at 4.55 pm and lands in Mysuru at 6.05 pm. In return, it leaves Mysuru at 6.25 pm and lands in Hubballi at 7.40 pm.

Manoj Prabhu, a senior executive from Indigo said once the ongoing runway work at Ahmedabad airport gets completed, they will resume the Hubballi-Ahmedabad flight soon after getting the government nod. The “Indigo also proposed two new routes. One-stop flight to New Delhi from Hubballi via Jodhpur and Hubballi-Tirupati direct flight. Once they get a nod from the concerned department, they will begin operations by the end of May”, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubballi-Hyderabad ATR FLIGHT Indigo airlines SpiceJet Alliance Air
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp