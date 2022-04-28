Varsity can decide on cut in grace marks: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition by a BPharma student, questioning a notification issued by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) formulating a new criterion to pass students by reducing grace marks for 2020-21 and onwards.

The petitioner, TN Manu Kumar, is a student of Government College of Pharmacy in the city. He prayed to the court to declare the RGUHS notification dated February 23, 2021 as not applicable for the academic year 2020-21.

The RGUHS said that grace marks will be up to a total of five marks per semester with a minimum of three marks in any one subject, provided the student passes all the subjects of that semester. The guideline is applicable for students of semester scheme admitted from the academic year 2020-21 and onwards, Dismissing the petition, Justice P Krishna Bhat said the petitioner cannot have any vested right as to how his performance is going to be assessed by the University.

“It is trite that evaluation of academic excellence is entirely in the province of the university and Courts should be slow in interfering with the same. As already noticed, the petitioner was fully aware at least about 3 months in advance the standard by which his performance is going to be evaluated and what would be minimum marks he was required to secure before he would claim to have passed the examination,” the court said.

The court said it cannot be suggested that the university or its authorities do not have the power to make rules, regulations, statutes or ordinances to regulate the said standards.