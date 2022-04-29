Four pillars of democracy in greedy hands: Ex-Lokayukta Santosh Hegde

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Former SC Judge and retired Lokayukta N Santhosh Hegde on Thursday cautioned that if one goes by religion and language, the country will be destroyed and unfortunately, the four pillars of democracy - Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and the Media - are in the hands of greedy people.

Inaugurating ‘Samvidhana Odu’ (Read Constitution), a one day seminar organized at Nitte University in Deralakatte, Justice Hegde said that every citizen needs to study the Constitution to build a healthy society.

“A society that worships the the powerful has been created. We are hearing of a series of scams throughout the country such as PSI recruitment scam, corruption in smart city works etc. There are ample opportunities to question in our legal system but the verdict mostly gets delayed.

Earlier, people never visited a person who has been to jail but now the accused are being welcomed in a grand manner. We need to study the Constitution and the youth should work for the good future of this country,” he said.

