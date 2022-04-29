Nothing wrong, Murugesh Nirani on Hindi as national language

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that as a Kannadiga, he loves Kannada, but there is nothing wrong with considering Hindi as the national language.

On Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn favouring Hindi as the national language, he said the demand to make Hindi the national language has been there, and should not be mistaken.

“Though English is not the local language, one should learn English to communicate in foreign countries, and learning more languages will enrich culture,” he said, adding that he comes from a rural background and has a special love for Kannada.

KDA slams KMF for not using Kannada on milk packets

Bengaluru: The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has criticised Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for using only English on milk packets in certain regions of the state. KDA chairman TS Nagabharana said they have received complaints in this regard and have directed KMF to use Kannada at the top of the packet. Nagabharana visited the office of the general manager of the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd for a review meeting on Thursday.

Nagabharana said that the KMF sources milk directly from milk producers. “Milk and other dairy products are sent to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other southern states... Kannada on dairy packets will popularise the language,” he added. He also said that KMF’s toned milk packets had only English printed on them, which many people objected to. This is a violation of the language policy of Karnataka, he added.