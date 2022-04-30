STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSNL to roll out indigenous 4G network in a week: Union Minister  

20% of chip designer engineers & 250 companies working out of the country: Vaishnaw

Published: 30th April 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw during Semicon India 2022 | Vinod Kumar.T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s indigenous 4G mobile network will be rolled out in a week’s time, said Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Friday.Addressing a joint press conference with Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar on the sidelines of the Semicon India 2022 conclave, he said BSNL has finalised 2,443 sites for rolling out the service.

Both ministers declared that the central government is expected to grant approvals to electronic chip makers in the next 6-8 months as the panel of the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has been evaluating the process. “Five proposals have been received for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with an investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore. The approval will come after the due diligence,” Chandrasekhar said, when asked about the alleged delay in the process.

On the policy impact of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over Twitter on India, he said there are rules and laws for all social media platforms that remain intact whoever may be the owner. Ashwini said building a semiconductor industry is not a sprint but a marathon. The country has a talent pool that differentiates it from other countries.  

“About 20 per cent of VLSI (very large scale integration) chip designer engineers and 250 companies are working out of the country. We have prepared a plan to create a talent pool of 85,000 professionals over 10 years in collaboration with 100 academic institutions and R&D organisations. In all, 5,000 professionals in research, 30,000 engineers and 50,000 others will be trained,” he added. Chandrasekhar clarified that India is not in a race with China as it has been laying a road map for a decade to become a key player in the semiconductor sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp