BJP turmoil in Bengaluru, Rahul to hold key Congress meet

Rahul, who will arrive on Tuesday evening, is expected to hold a meeting of senior leaders of the party’s political affairs committee.

Published: 01st August 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government’s ‘janothsava’ cancelled in the wake of BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder, Congress rank and file are visibly upbeat about a massive rally marking the 75th birthday of leader of opposition Siddaramaiah in Davanagere on August 3.

However, on the eve of the event a special court in New Delhi will pronounce its judgment on KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s regular bail plea in a money laundering case in which the ED has filed a chargesheet against him. Shivakumar, who is out on interim bail, and other accused in the case have been instructed to be present. 

“If the verdict goes against DKS, it may dampen the spirit of the Congress party workers,” said a leader. An unmoved Shivakumar visited Hubballi on Sunday, and supervised the preparations for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit. 

Rahul, who will arrive on Tuesday evening, is expected to hold a meeting of senior leaders of the party’s political affairs committee including Dr G Parameshwara, BK Hariprasad, Mallikarjun Kharge, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundurao, DK Suresh, UT Khader, Ramesh Kumar, KJ George, among others at a hotel. 

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal will also take part whereas Randeep Singh Surjewala will skip the meeting for his treatment abroad. Party’s polls strategist for 2023 assembly polls Sunil Kanugol is likely to present a report of the sample survey during the meeting, and discuss strategies for the five zones of the state, sources said.

Supporters to pitch Siddu as CM candidate

For Siddamaiah’s birthday bash, over 5 lakh people are expected to take part during which his supporters are likely to project him as the Chief ministerial candidate. Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed will organise the Muslim community members for the event to back him, they added.

