Fazil murder case: Owner of assailants’ car in police custody

The police found car abandoned in a secluded area near Kadekunja in Inna village near Padubidri in Udupi district on Sunday. Samples collected from the car have been sent for a Forensic exam.

01st August 2022

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/UDUPI: The owner of the car used by the assailants of Mohammed Fazil has been arrested. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the car was registered in the name of the arrested Ajith Crasta’s wife. Crasta is a resident of Surathkal. “Based on CCTV footage, we got the registration number of the car and took its owner Ajith into custody on Saturday evening. He has told us to whom he had given the car, and the interrogation is on,” Kumar said.

The police found car abandoned in a secluded area near Kadekunja in Inna village near Padubidri in Udupi district on Sunday. Local people, who spotted the abandoned car, informed the jurisdictional Padubidri police station who inturn alerted the Suratkal police. Samples collected from the car have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mangaluru for examination, police said.

5 cases for provocative posts
Mangaluru city police have booked five cases with regard to provocative posts on social media in connection with the murders in Dakshina Kannada. The unidentified accused have been booked under section 66(C) of the IT Act and sections 153(A) and 505(2) of the IPC. ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted that they are scrutinising provocative contents having adverse bearing on public order in social media He also said that legal actions have been initiated against Kali Swamy for his provocative speech with regard murders in DK.

ACP made IO
Mangaluru North Sub-Division ACP Mahesh Kumar was appointed as investigation officer (IO) in Mohammed Fazil murder case. City police chief said that the case was being investigated by Surathkal police inspector Chandrappa. The ACP has been appointed as the IO as the family members of the deceased requested that a high-ranking officer conduct the probe. 

Restrictions till Aug 6
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra on Sunday issued an order extending the closure of shops and business in the district between 6 pm and 6 am for two more days till Wednesday morning. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in place till August 6 in the district.

