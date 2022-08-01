Interstate pork transport and sale banned in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in neighbouring Kerala state, precautions have been taken in Kodagu to control the spread of the disease. The inter-state transport of pigs and pork has been temporarily banned by the Kodagu veterinary department even as the officials have stated that there is no need for panic.

A large population of domestic swine is being infected with ASF in Kerala. As a precautionary measure, the district veterinary department has issued a notification banning interstate transport of pigs. Dr Suresh Bhat, DD of the district veterinary department said, “Kodagu usually supplies pork to Kerala. However, transport has been temporarily banned as a precautionary measure.

The checkposts in the district are being manned by staffers from the department, who will keep a careful vigil to stop the spread of ASF.” The department has also cautioned pig farmers in the district to report to the department if any pig is infected by the virus. Dr Suresh also explained that AFS will not spread from pigs to humans and there is no need for panic.

However, the department has issued guidelines to maintain hygiene in the farms to stop the pigs from being infected. The department has also made arrangements to send blood samples of the infected pigs - if any in the future - to laboratory tests in Bengaluru.

MADIKERI: Following the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in neighbouring Kerala state, precautions have been taken in Kodagu to control the spread of the disease. The inter-state transport of pigs and pork has been temporarily banned by the Kodagu veterinary department even as the officials have stated that there is no need for panic. A large population of domestic swine is being infected with ASF in Kerala. As a precautionary measure, the district veterinary department has issued a notification banning interstate transport of pigs. Dr Suresh Bhat, DD of the district veterinary department said, “Kodagu usually supplies pork to Kerala. However, transport has been temporarily banned as a precautionary measure. The checkposts in the district are being manned by staffers from the department, who will keep a careful vigil to stop the spread of ASF.” The department has also cautioned pig farmers in the district to report to the department if any pig is infected by the virus. Dr Suresh also explained that AFS will not spread from pigs to humans and there is no need for panic. However, the department has issued guidelines to maintain hygiene in the farms to stop the pigs from being infected. The department has also made arrangements to send blood samples of the infected pigs - if any in the future - to laboratory tests in Bengaluru.