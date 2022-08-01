NIA raids: At least 14 arrested in nationwide searches across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka

By Express News Service

KOCHI/AHMEDABAD/LUCKNOW/BHOPAL/BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided several locations in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and detained at least 14 people over alleged ties to terrorist organisations, including the notorious Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband town, a madrasa student from Karnataka was arrested from a seminary. The student, Farukh, was allegedly in touch with a module of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI via a social media app. On June 23, a Rohingya student was arrested from Deoband. In Gujarat, sources said, a joint team of the NIA and Gujarat ATS carried out searches in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Ahmedabad districts during which incriminating documents and material were seized.

Father-son duo being interrogated

Sourc es said three suspects have been detained. They are being questioned over alleged connection with an ISIS terror module. They confirmed that Sunday’s raids were a follow-up to a terror module busted last year. Incriminating documents and three bags have been seized from the house of Maulana Jaleel, one of the persons detained.

Similarly, one suspect who hails from Ahmedabad was nabbed after raids in Navsari. In Amod of Bharuch district, a father-son duo was being interrogated overlinks to a terror group. NIA conducted searches in Kerala over a case pertaining to the arrest of Sathik Batcha alias ‘ICAMA Sathik’, who had attempted to kill police during a vehicle check in February

Searches in K’taka too

NIA on Sunday conducted searches in Tum-akuru, Bhatkal and Shirguppi of Belagavi district over suspected ISIS links.

