Unite, fight against injustices, DK Shivakumar tells party workers 

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Karnataka on August 2 and visit Hubballi to hold key meetings with party leaders and workers.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar receives a rousing welcome in Chitradurga. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  Calling upon the Congress party workers to gather strength and fight for the injustices prevailing the society due to the failure of administrative machinery, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday urged party workers to exhibit their strength on August 3.

Addressing the party workers after paying tribute to former CM S Nijalingappa at Se­ebara on Pune-Bengaluru NH, he said that on August 15 la­rge number of Congress wo­rkers will gather to show the­ir strength to the entire country. 

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Karnataka on August 2 and visit Hubballi to hold key meetings with party leaders and workers. On August 3, he will be travelling to Chitradurga to meet Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and seek his blessings.

Later, he will be attending Siddaramaiah’s birthday event in central Karnataka. In Chitradurga, the Bharat Jodo padayatra will be held for 4-5 days and about 80 km will be covered, he said. He pointed out that now is the right time to ensure Congress bounces back, and victory march should start from Karnataka. 
 

