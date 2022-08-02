Congress sets up manifesto panel to fight 2023 elections in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With less than a year to go for Assembly elections in Karnataka, the state Congress has set up a ‘manifesto, policy and vision committee-2023’ with former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara as the chairperson and Prof KE Radhakrishna and Madhu Bangarappa as vice-chairmen. “The committee will learn about people’s aspirations to include in the party’s manifesto and will discuss issues like the Anti-Conversion Bill and GST before preparing the draft,” Parameshwara said.

“The State Government mismanaged the pandemic. Since the economy is in a bad shape our manifesto will include ideas that will trigger growth to bring the economy back on track,” Radhakrishna said. He hinted at the party setting up a ‘stability fund’ to tackle future pandemics and natural disasters effectively if voted to power.

Radhakrishna was the convenor of the Congress manifesto committee ahead of the 2013 Assembly polls. The party had won the elections and Siddaramaiah took charge as the CM. He said the committee will come out with a draft manifesto in three months after discussing it with the Congress high command.

