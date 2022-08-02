Forest Dept plans new safari routes in Nagarahole

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With an increased number of tourists opting for wildlife safari at Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary, the Kodagu division of the forest department has devised new plans to promote wildlife tourism in the district. Two new safari routes are being planned at the sanctuary adding to the existing three entry points to fulfil the wildlife quest. However, this move has not gone down well with farmers and environmentalists of the district. The new safari route has been planned at Majjige Halla near Thithimathi and this will enable smooth entry of the tourists coming in from Mysuru and Kerala parts. The new route also promises to provide an exciting view of the wildlife including the spotting of leopards and tigers. Another route is being planned near Anechowkuru near Muthuru village.

A file photo of safari at Nagarahole

Recently, CCF B S Murthy and other forest officials took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the project and they confirmed that the new routes will take shape before the end of this year. “Two new routes are being planned to enable smooth wildlife safari tours at Nagarahole. Tourists from Mysuru and visitors from Kodagu will get easy access to the sanctuary. The work for the new routes has begun and will be completed by December,” confirmed Mahesh Kumar, DCF, Nagarahole.

However, this move by the department has met with opposition from the farmers who fear that the increased tourist flow to the sanctuary will result in increased wildlife conflicts across the villages.

“The man-tiger conflict is increasing and this move of opening more routes to the sanctuary is like pouring oil into the burning fire. Increased safari routes mean the development of safari roads inside the sanctuary. Since tigers are shy animals, increased movement in the sanctuary will force tigers to move to forest fringes where they will find easy cattle prey. While the Adivasis and other tribes were evicted from the forest in the name of environment protection, it is ironic that the department is promoting mass tourism inside the sanctuary,” opined Manu Somaiah, state vice-president and district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.

