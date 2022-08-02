Independence -Day: Karnataka on high alert after recent spate of raids by NIA

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is on high alert for the 75th Independence Day following inputs from Central agencies and the recent spate of raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which reportedly have exposed an “active” ISIS-Khorasan (IS-K) module in the state.

The NIA is looking for at least two persons “of interest” from Bhatkal and Tumakaru, who are said to be closely associated with IS-K and are reportedly heading the propaganda of the banned global jihadist organisation through its India-centric magazine - Voice of Hind - in India after the arrest of Jufri Jawhar Damudi (30) from Bhatkal in August last year. Last month, Akhtar Hussain - an allegedly highly radicalised youth from Assam-in South Bengaluru and his associate Adil alias Zuba from Salem in Tamil Nadu were arrested.

Qaeda recruited them for global jihad

The arrests made following a joint operation carried out by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are yet another extremely disturbing development of the alleged radicalisation of youth for global jihad.

According to highly-placed sources, Akhtar and Zuba were reportedly “identified by the banned global terror organisation - Al Qaeda (AQ) for global jihad. AQ is looking for recruits in the age group of 20 to 30 years across countries, who are willing to sacrifice their lives for global jihad. Once identified, the recruits are tested for their readiness. They are trained after their handlers are satisfied with their commitment,” said sources.

“Akhtar and Zuba were arrested just a few days before they were instructed to cross over to Pakistan on way to Afghanistan for weapon training by AQ. They would have undergone a year-long training in the conflict-torn region after which their handlers had assured them that they would be made emir and responsible for one area. It could be anywhere in the world,” said sources.

Agencies have also taken the warning of AQ’s fugitive chief Ayman al- Zawahiri to India on two occasions this year seriously, in which he has threatened to carry out retaliatory attacks including suicide bombing. The jihadist organisation’s last India-centric speech was made in 2014, to announce the formation of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

BENGALURU: Karnataka is on high alert for the 75th Independence Day following inputs from Central agencies and the recent spate of raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which reportedly have exposed an “active” ISIS-Khorasan (IS-K) module in the state. The NIA is looking for at least two persons “of interest” from Bhatkal and Tumakaru, who are said to be closely associated with IS-K and are reportedly heading the propaganda of the banned global jihadist organisation through its India-centric magazine - Voice of Hind - in India after the arrest of Jufri Jawhar Damudi (30) from Bhatkal in August last year. Last month, Akhtar Hussain - an allegedly highly radicalised youth from Assam-in South Bengaluru and his associate Adil alias Zuba from Salem in Tamil Nadu were arrested. Qaeda recruited them for global jihad The arrests made following a joint operation carried out by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are yet another extremely disturbing development of the alleged radicalisation of youth for global jihad. According to highly-placed sources, Akhtar and Zuba were reportedly “identified by the banned global terror organisation - Al Qaeda (AQ) for global jihad. AQ is looking for recruits in the age group of 20 to 30 years across countries, who are willing to sacrifice their lives for global jihad. Once identified, the recruits are tested for their readiness. They are trained after their handlers are satisfied with their commitment,” said sources. “Akhtar and Zuba were arrested just a few days before they were instructed to cross over to Pakistan on way to Afghanistan for weapon training by AQ. They would have undergone a year-long training in the conflict-torn region after which their handlers had assured them that they would be made emir and responsible for one area. It could be anywhere in the world,” said sources. Agencies have also taken the warning of AQ’s fugitive chief Ayman al- Zawahiri to India on two occasions this year seriously, in which he has threatened to carry out retaliatory attacks including suicide bombing. The jihadist organisation’s last India-centric speech was made in 2014, to announce the formation of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).