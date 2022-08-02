Karnataka BJP worker Praveen Nettaru's suspected killers identified

Home States Karnataka

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district police have identified suspected conspirators and killers of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru.

SP Rishikesh Sonawane identified them as Saddam (32), and Haris (42) both residents of Pallimajalu near Bellare. They are absconding currently and a search is on to nab them.

Both have been booked under Sections 16, 18 of UA(P) Act 1967 sections 302, 120B r/w 34 IPC, at Bellare police station.

Two of the accused Shafiq and Zakir have already been arrested on July 28.

After taking police custody of these accused, the investigation was continued and based on further evidence Saddam and Haris have been identified.

Masood, an 18-year-old who lived near Bellare village, was hacked to death on July 19.

On July 26, in the same taluk, a few bike-borne men attacked BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru with lethal weapons in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada.

The next day, on July 28, a man named Mohammed Fazil was killed in Surathkal.

