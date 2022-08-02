Will visit kin of Masood, Fazil soon: CM

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe into the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. A team of NIA officials have arrived in Dakshina Kannada and have been gathering information regarding the murder. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed the same. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said the process to hand over the investigation to the NIA is on and soon the case would be handed over to them. However, he said the NIA has already been intimated informally and they are engaged in gathering preliminary information in Mangaluru and Kerala. The CM said that he would be visiting the families of Masood and Mohammed Fazil too in the coming days.

Meanwhile, DGP Praveen Sood, who was in Mangaluru on Monday, said the local police will continue the investigation into Praveen’s murder to an extent until its handed over to NIA. Sood, who held a meeting with top police officers in the district, told reporters that they discussed measures to prevent such murders in the coming days. He said they have proposed to increase the sanctioned police strength in Dakshina Kannada and increase surveillance along the Kerala border. “We have sought 150 more constables and head constables especially to increase surveillance on 40 roads on the inter-state border,” he said.

On BJP MLA Bharath Shetty threatening to protest in front of the Police Commissioner’s office if innocents are arrested in Fazil’s murder case, Sood asked how can one say that they are innocents. “We will arrest the suspects and if they are innocent, then they will be left out from the charge sheet,” he said.

Further, he appealed the public and politicians to join hands with the police and share any information they have about the murders. “There will be someone who will have some information. If they share the same, it will help detect the crime. If not, it means they are part of the crime,” he said.

NOT DISCRIMINATED AGAINST ANYONE: CM

davanagere: “BJP is a national party and treats everyone equally. We have not discriminated against anyone and allegations against us are baseless,” said CM Basavaraj Bommai, commenting on BJP’s Yuva Morcha workers resigning en masse. In the city to attend a Bhovi community programme, he said, “Leaders of previous regimes should introspect on their conduct and then comment on such issues.” He said that protests by party workers have subsided as a sense of confidence is building among them with the investigation progressing in the right direction.

