Cabinet panel clears withdrawal of charges against 30 activists

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy on Tuesday decided to recommend the withdrawal of cases against 30 people who are facing trials in various courts of the state.

The cases against the accused, including BJP workers and farmers, pertain to damaging public property during protest rallies and demonstrations. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is also part of the committee.
The recommendations for withdrawal of the cases will now be sent to the state cabinet which will take a final decision in its next meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai. However, the cabinet’s decision will be subject to the decision of the courts.

Though the review of the cases is a routine process, it assumes significance in the wake of the 2023 elections as it involves activists, which include BJP workers. Dropping cases against farmers is also likely to send out a message that the government is with them, a party leader said. “It’s not appropriate to say that the withdrawal of cases are in favour of right-wing or left-wing activists, as the recommendations also favour farmers against whom cases have been filed”, clarified Madhu Swamy.

