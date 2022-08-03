Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar and I are together, says Siddaramaiah after he hugs leader

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are considered front-runners for Chief Minister's post in the event of Congress coming to power after Assembly elections, due in April-May next year.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

DKShivakumar-hugs-Siddaramaiah

KPCC President DK Shivakumar with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, during the latter's 75th birthday celebrations, in Davangere, Karnataka, on August 3, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DAVANAGERE: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar hugged party heavyweight Siddaramaiah on his 75th birthday in a public show of unity and bonhomie on Wednesday, prompting Rahul Gandhi to express happiness.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are considered front-runners for the Chief Minister's post in the event of Congress coming to power after Assembly elections, due in April-May next year.

Though both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have on record maintained that the CM will be decided by party's newly elected MLAs and high command on gaining majority in the polls, their loyalists and supporters have been projecting their leader, leading to unease in the party.

ALSO READ | Congress united to defeat BJP, RSS in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi at Siddaramaiah's birthday bash

Speaking at a mega event to celebrate his birthday, Siddaramaiah asserted that the talk that there is a rift between him and Shivakumar is an "illusion and creation" of opposition parties.

"Shivakumar and I are together. There is no difference of opinion among us", he said.

Shivakumar, in his speech, said that Congress has decided to fight the Assembly elections under collective leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Rahul Gandhi Siddaramaiah birthday
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp