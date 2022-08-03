Fazil killed in retaliation for BJP activist's murder; 'disturbing trend' in an election year, say police

Express News Service

MANGALURU: With the murders of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil solved, the suspicion that these crimes could have been carried out as an act of revenge has come true. Praveen was murdered to avenge the killing of B Masood, while Fazil was killed in retaliation for Praveen’s murder. In both cases, it was religious fanaticism and hate that drove the accused. There are a lot of similarities in both murders like the accused had links with extremist organisations or right-wing outfits, had a hit list and picked the targets randomly. Also, both Praveen and Fazil were quite popular in their region. Law enforcement agencies see this as a dangerous trend that has to be stopped immediately. A senior officer said there is an urgent need for political leaders of different hues to come on the same platform and appeal for harmony. “If provocative speeches are not dealt with strictly, then such crime will only increase in an election year,” he said. Another disturbing trend seen is several gangs falsely claiming responsibility. Since posting provocative messages in social media is also seen as a major reason for such hate crimes, these sites will be watched, SP Shashikumar said.