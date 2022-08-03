Fazil was picked randomly to avenge Nettaru killing

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police have cracked the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal with the arrest of six people on Tuesday. The accused -- Suhas Shetty (29), Mohan alias Mohan Singh (26), Giridhar (23), Abhishek (21), Srinivas (23) and Dikshit (21), who are associated with some right wing organisations, decided to eliminate Fazil as retaliation for BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru’s murder.

Soon after the news of Nettaru’s murder broke out on the night of July 26, the main accused, Suhas Shetty, called Abhishek over the phone and discussed that they should eliminate “someone” before July 27 afternoon. The next day, they met the other four accused and discussed the logistics and weapons to be used in the crime. They also made a hit list of 6-7 people, who are known to them, the police said.

On July 28 morning, Suhas and three others started off in a rented car with weapons and visited Karinjeshwara in Bantwal. Later, they came to the Mangaluru law courts, where Suhas had to appear for a hearing. After the hearing, they met near a school close by and finalised Fazil’s name. Police sources said Fazil was associated with leaders of some organisations and had become popular in his area and hence became the target.

Later, they purchased monkey caps and went to Surathkal, where they met the other two accused. They had lunch at a bar and restaurant in Kinnigoli and set off on their mission. After searching for some time, they finally located Fazil near a garment shop and killed him after chasing him. While Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek were the assailants, Giridhar was driving the car. Two others were standing guard for the other accused.

After the crime, they abandoned the car at Inna village near Karkala and escaped in another car. Police Commissioner N Shashikumar told reporters that the accused were arrested from Udyavara in the Udupi district. Shetty is a rowdy sheeter and was sacked as ‘Go Rakshak Pramukh’ of an organisation a few years ago after his involvement in a murder. Abhishek and Srinivas too are rowdy sheeters. The other three accused also have criminal cases pending against them in different police stations.

2 BOOKED IN BELAGAVI FOR PROVOCATIVE POSTS

Belagavi: The Belagavi police have registered a case against two suspects, including a Delhi resident, on charges of inciting communal tensions on social media amongst a particular community in various parts of the district. According to sources, while one of the two suspects -- identified as Tausif Dondi (21) of Shiraguppi, Kagwad taluk -- has been held, the Delhi local is yet to be arrested.

