Karnataka rains: Death toll at 59 over past two months

Apart from the 59 dead, five people are missing and 36 have sustained injuries. As many as 111 villages have been severely affected with 39 deaths reported from 11 districts.

Published: 03rd August 2022

A van ploughs through a flooded road following heavy rain at Hosahalli Gate near Mandya on Tuesday. (Photo | KPN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 59 people died, including two in the last two days, in rain-related incidents in the past two months in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. As heavy rain continued to lash many districts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference on Tuesday with deputy commissioners concerned and directed them to precautionary measures and pay compensation to the affected without delay.

Apart from the 59 dead, (including seven in the last two days) five people are missing and 36 have sustained injuries. As many as 111 villages have been severely affected with 39 deaths reported from 11 districts. The CM directed officials to monitor tanks and lakes on the verge of breaching, and these should be monitored by the minor irrigation department and the Zilla panchayat.

Bommai directed officials to make temporary arrangements for roads in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. He also directed officials to evacuate people where there are chances of landslide, and take up a joint survey of houses that collapsed or got damaged.

The CM sought that special attention should be paid to the Kodagu district where frequent landslides have been reported. Tahsildars should make all arrangements in the relief centres and it should be monitored by DCs.

