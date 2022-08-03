Rains wreck havoc in Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Several roads were damaged, trees uprooted, tanks breached and crops inundated following heavy rains in the region since Monday night. The busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was out of bounds for the users.

The breach in tanks resulted in flooding of fields and also the national highway at Hale Budanur near Mandya forcing commuters to ply via KM Doddi and Malavalli to proceed towards Bengaluru or Mysuru.

Meanwhile, a heavy downpour in Mysuru affected normal life with authorities diverting traffic on the ring road between Bogadi and Rajarajeshwari Nagar as the Bogadi tank is overflowing.

MYSURU: Several roads were damaged, trees uprooted, tanks breached and crops inundated following heavy rains in the region since Monday night. The busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was out of bounds for the users. The breach in tanks resulted in flooding of fields and also the national highway at Hale Budanur near Mandya forcing commuters to ply via KM Doddi and Malavalli to proceed towards Bengaluru or Mysuru. Meanwhile, a heavy downpour in Mysuru affected normal life with authorities diverting traffic on the ring road between Bogadi and Rajarajeshwari Nagar as the Bogadi tank is overflowing.