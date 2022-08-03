Home States Karnataka

Shraavana: Kids can opt to have eggs from next month in school meals

During Shraavana, many families do not eat eggs or non-vegetarian food, and many children at schools too are refusing to consume eggs, said a source in the education department.

Published: 03rd August 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shraavana, an auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, seems to have come in the way of supplying eggs to children in mid-day meals at some schools. The Department of Public Instruction clarified that it will not provide banana/groundnut chikki, which is given to vegan students, as an alternative to such students and instead, continue with the programme from next month.

During Shraavana, many families do not eat eggs or non-vegetarian food, and many children at schools too are refusing to consume eggs, said a source in the education department. Asked if these kids will be given bananas and chikkis this month, DPI Commissioner Dr Vishal R said they will give eggs to such children from next month, instead of this month.

To improve nutrition among children, the department of school education and literacy has started giving eggs or banana/groundnut chikkis (for vegans) at a cost of Rs 6 per day along with mid-day meals for 46 days to over 45 lakh children of government and aided schools studying from class 1 to class 8.

The supplementary nutrition is being provided under the ‘Prime Minister Poshan Shakthi Nirmaan’ scheme with 60 per cent of funds coming from the state, and the rest from the Centre. A group of citizens, ‘Aahaara Namma Hakku’, submitted a letter to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, urging her to ensure eggs for children five days a week, including for students of Classes 9 and 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraavana Hindu Month auspicious Eggs Mid-day Meals chikkis Aahaara Namma Hakku
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp