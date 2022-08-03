Shraavana: Kids can opt to have eggs from next month in school meals

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shraavana, an auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, seems to have come in the way of supplying eggs to children in mid-day meals at some schools. The Department of Public Instruction clarified that it will not provide banana/groundnut chikki, which is given to vegan students, as an alternative to such students and instead, continue with the programme from next month.

During Shraavana, many families do not eat eggs or non-vegetarian food, and many children at schools too are refusing to consume eggs, said a source in the education department. Asked if these kids will be given bananas and chikkis this month, DPI Commissioner Dr Vishal R said they will give eggs to such children from next month, instead of this month.

To improve nutrition among children, the department of school education and literacy has started giving eggs or banana/groundnut chikkis (for vegans) at a cost of Rs 6 per day along with mid-day meals for 46 days to over 45 lakh children of government and aided schools studying from class 1 to class 8.

The supplementary nutrition is being provided under the ‘Prime Minister Poshan Shakthi Nirmaan’ scheme with 60 per cent of funds coming from the state, and the rest from the Centre. A group of citizens, ‘Aahaara Namma Hakku’, submitted a letter to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, urging her to ensure eggs for children five days a week, including for students of Classes 9 and 10.

