State Congress questions ED raids on leaders

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It is a political vendetta to purposely disturb Congress and tarnish its image."

Published: 03rd August 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI, BENGALURU: Amidst raids by the Enforcement Directorate at a dozen locations in the National Herald case, a few senior Congress leaders questioned the action by the central agency.        
The reaction by Congress leaders follows similar outrage seen across the country recently when national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were questioned by ED.

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It is a political vendetta to purposely disturb Congress and tarnish its image. As per our Constitution, it is not right for the ruling party to intimidate opposition parties. Congress won’t tolerate it.”Congress General Secretary for Maharashtra HK Patil said, “It is unfortunate that the government is trying to curb the voice of the opposition. Such action is only to suppress and weaken democracy.”   

DKS gets regular bail
KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who is accused in an ED case filed in 2019, was enlarged on bail on Tuesday. Shivakumar was personally present before the Special ED Court in Delhi, along with the other accused -- businessmen S Narayan, SK Sharma and others. The special court in New Delhi granted bail to Shivakumar in the money-laundering case with three conditions.

