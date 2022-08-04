Congress has lost people’s trust, says Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at the Congress, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan claimed that the Grand Old Party had lost the people’s trust in the state, and would soon turn into a museum exhibit.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ashwath Narayan called the Congress a divided house and said it would not be possible for the party to ensure unity among its leaders. He charged that each leader of Congress was greedy for power. “The politics of the Congress is irrelevant today. Its leaders should retire from politics and sit back blessing others,” the minister added.

