Cops to get tough on serial communal murders

MANGALURU: In view of the serial murders in Dakshina Kannada, the police department have decided to tighten the screws on all those involved in the recent communal murders and ensure that they are not acquitted, in a bid to send out a strong message.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with police officials of Mangaluru city, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, ADGP (L&O) Alok Kumar said they have decided to scrutinise the follow-up action on all the communal murders that took place in the region after 2015. “In some cases, due to improper investigation, the accused got bail soon or were acquitted.

We will check the status of trial, whether there was any preventive action against them like booking them under the Goonda Act, externment etc.,” he said. Further, the ADGP said that in some cases, the accused and warrantees are still absconding and need to be arrested. They will be declared as ‘proclaimed offender’ and steps will be taken to attach their properties.

“Also, we will ascertain whether there is any pressure on the complainants and witnesses to become hostile. The police will keep watch the activities of those who got acquitted or released on bail. We need to break cycle,” he said. Meanwhile, Kumar, along with Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, visited the Mangaluru Prison to monitor the accused and undertrials of the communal incidents.

In the backdrop of some murder accused having links with certain organisations, Kumar said they will study the structure of these organisations and will closely follow them to gather intelligence. Meanwhile, a meeting will be arranged with the Kerala Police in September on crimes across the inter-state border, the ADGP said.

Man booked for social media post

Udupi: A man from Kalthodu village in Byndoor has been booked by the Udupi CEN police for allegedly putting a provocative post on his Facebook wall. Changing his profile photo into slain BJP worker Praveen Nettaru after the latter’s murder in Bellare, Laxmikanth Byndoor (28) had allegedly posted a provocative post that will create enmity among religious groups. Glorifying the recent murder of Fazil in Surathkal, he allegedly called the assailants as ‘today’s heroes.’ Police sources told TNIE, “Laxmikanth mostly stayed in Bengaluru and shuttled between here and Byndoor. We are looking for him.” “The accused has been booked under Sections 66 of IT Act, 153A and 505 of IPC. Section 153A of IPC was invoked as the accused indulged in wanton vilification upon religion and promoted enmity between two religious groups,” Udupi CEN Police Inspector Manjunath told TNIE on Thursday. ENS

