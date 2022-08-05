Home States Karnataka

Mother throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor in Bengaluru, arrested 

The 34-year-old mother is a dentist by profession.

Published: 05th August 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A mother killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the heart of Bengaluru. The incident was reported at Sampangiramanagar under the jurisdiction of SR Nagar police station on Thursday afternoon. The child was reportedly mentally challenged, police said on Friday.

The 34-year-old mother is a dentist by profession. She threw the child and to make it look like an accident, raised an alarm. The woman also tried to jump from the fourth floor. A CCTV camera installed in the apartment has captured the incident. 

Realising her ploy had failed, the mother approached the police accompanied by a lawyer and surrendered before them on Thursday night. 

Upon interrogation, the police found out that the woman had left her daughter on a train around three months ago and returned home. After her husband, a software engineer, questioned her, she claimed that their daughter had gone missing before apparently spilling the beans. The husband, who was extremely fond of their daughter, immediately alerted the railway authorities and found her near Yelahanka on a train to Hassan.

The woman Sushma Bharadwaj is a practicing dentist. She was arrested on charges of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During questioning by the police, the dentist told police that she had decided to commit suicide after killing her daughter.

"The couple got married around 12 years back. They stayed in London for some time. They did not have a child for six years. Later Sushma gave birth to her daughter through artificial insemination. For the first two years, Sushma had taken care of her daughter very well. The girl was not speaking even after two years. From then Sushma started neglecting her daughter while Kiran was extremely fond of her," said a police officer who is part of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dentist arrested Mentally challenged child SR Nagar Police Station
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp