Mother throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor in Bengaluru, arrested 

BENGALURU: A mother killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the heart of Bengaluru. The incident was reported at Sampangiramanagar under the jurisdiction of SR Nagar police station on Thursday afternoon. The child was reportedly mentally challenged, police said on Friday.

The 34-year-old mother is a dentist by profession. She threw the child and to make it look like an accident, raised an alarm. The woman also tried to jump from the fourth floor. A CCTV camera installed in the apartment has captured the incident.

Realising her ploy had failed, the mother approached the police accompanied by a lawyer and surrendered before them on Thursday night.

Upon interrogation, the police found out that the woman had left her daughter on a train around three months ago and returned home. After her husband, a software engineer, questioned her, she claimed that their daughter had gone missing before apparently spilling the beans. The husband, who was extremely fond of their daughter, immediately alerted the railway authorities and found her near Yelahanka on a train to Hassan.

The woman Sushma Bharadwaj is a practicing dentist. She was arrested on charges of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During questioning by the police, the dentist told police that she had decided to commit suicide after killing her daughter.

"The couple got married around 12 years back. They stayed in London for some time. They did not have a child for six years. Later Sushma gave birth to her daughter through artificial insemination. For the first two years, Sushma had taken care of her daughter very well. The girl was not speaking even after two years. From then Sushma started neglecting her daughter while Kiran was extremely fond of her," said a police officer who is part of the investigation.

